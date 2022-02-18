Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.79 million and the highest is $29.60 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $139.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $146.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.03 million, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $230.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $4.72 on Friday, hitting $38.94. 1,364,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.