Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of OC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after buying an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

