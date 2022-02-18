Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of OC stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.68. 1,162,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

