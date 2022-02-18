Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.33. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 121,370 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,480 shares of company stock valued at $909,976. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

