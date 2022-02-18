PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 5.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $45,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 2,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

