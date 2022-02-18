Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

