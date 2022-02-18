Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.