Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NYSE PK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. 136,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

