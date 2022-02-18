Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,225 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Novartis worth $94,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Novartis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.2% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

