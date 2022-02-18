Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 34,120 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $133,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,639. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

