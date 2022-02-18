Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $777,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.04. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

