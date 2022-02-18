Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152,668 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $671,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $165.08. 75,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.