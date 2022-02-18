Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302,401 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Nuance Communications worth $189,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 233,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,312,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 404,316 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 370,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -613.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,474 shares of company stock worth $74,178,665. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

