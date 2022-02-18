Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 18,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.