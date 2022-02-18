PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $691.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.00 million and the lowest is $604.70 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDCE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

