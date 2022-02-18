Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGC opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

