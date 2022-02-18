Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.64.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,623. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

