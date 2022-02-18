PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.