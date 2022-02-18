Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,029 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.