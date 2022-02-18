Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

