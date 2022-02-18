Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

OPI stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

