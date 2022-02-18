Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.