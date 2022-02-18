Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

