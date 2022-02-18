Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,362,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLD stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Velo3D Inc has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Velo3D Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

