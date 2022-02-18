Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $79.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. 1,304,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,395. Pentair has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

