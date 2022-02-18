Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.36% of Penumbra worth $135,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $7,995,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN opened at $216.15 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.