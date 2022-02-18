Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,986 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

