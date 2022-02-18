Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
