PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.82. 579,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,525. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

