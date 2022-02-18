Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

