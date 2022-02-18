PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,022,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,901,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 125,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 162,876 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

