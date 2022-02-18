PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.99. 1,022,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,901,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

