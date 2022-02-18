Phala Network Hits One Day Volume of $8.70 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $71.87 million and $8.70 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00107654 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

