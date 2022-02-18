Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $175.44 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004145 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $175.44 million and $3.92 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,660.20 or 1.00073124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00363223 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

