Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 0.8%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.70 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.70). Approximately 177,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 363,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

