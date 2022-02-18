Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 0.8%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.70 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.70). Approximately 177,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 363,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).
The stock has a market capitalization of £60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.51.
Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)
Featured Articles
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.