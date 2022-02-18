Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

