Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%.
About Phoenix New Media
