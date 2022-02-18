PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 85,844 shares.The stock last traded at $50.55 and had previously closed at $50.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,619,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

