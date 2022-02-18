Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,008,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

