Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns Sells 3,000 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after buying an additional 428,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

