Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $234.20 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 17105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.