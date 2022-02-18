Piper Sandler Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.64.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.43 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

