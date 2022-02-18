Piper Sandler Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.

NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $655.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,464,000 after purchasing an additional 184,664 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

