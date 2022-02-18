Piper Sandler Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.
NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $655.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,464,000 after purchasing an additional 184,664 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
