Piper Sandler Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $85.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

