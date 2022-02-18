Piper Sandler Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $45.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of -41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.