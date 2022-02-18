Playtika Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Playtika stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. Playtika has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Playtika by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

