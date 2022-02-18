POA 24-Hour Volume Hits $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
