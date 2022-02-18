POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Kevin Barnes Sells 25,000 Shares

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Kevin Barnes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$21,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,463 shares in the company, valued at C$102,192.81.

Shares of CVE PTK opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The stock has a market cap of C$316.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.47. POET Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.58.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

