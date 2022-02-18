Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11,135.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 534,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.41% of Caleres worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Caleres by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 28.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Caleres by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at $480,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE CAL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $826.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.