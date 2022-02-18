Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $650.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $721.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.99. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

