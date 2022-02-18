Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 327,903 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,903 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,736,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 889.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 854,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 576,540 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

