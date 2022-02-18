Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Despegar.com worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 151.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 303.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 353.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

